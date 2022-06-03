Sidharth Malhotra and are rumoured to be in a relationship. While none of them have made it official, they have been spotted together on several occasions. Recently there were some reports suggesting that they might have called it off who's up there cryptic Instagram posts also added fuel to fire. However it seems all is well between them. Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and more: Meet Bollywood’s most down-to-earth celebs

Now recently turned 50 and there was a huge birthday bash at YRF which was attended by many top celebrities of Bollywood. Kiara and Sidharth were also a part of it. now a video is going viral in which we can see them dancing like there is no tomorrow as the song Jumma Chumma De De is being played. Have a look at the video below:

Reacting on the video, a user wrote, "They hugged ???." Another tweet read, "Jumma jumma always being good for them more love to them❤️??" Have a look at the reactions below:

Their chemistry in Shershaah was appreciated a lot. Sidharth played Vikram Batra while Kiara played Dimple. Sidharth will be seen in a cop web series with . He also has Mission Majnu, Yodha and Thank God in his kitty. Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with . She has Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, and RC15 lined up.