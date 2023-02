The newly weds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are back in town. They left Delhi in the afternoon. Kiara Advani's parents Jagdeep and Genevieve Advani were also seen with them. Kiara Advani wore a radiant yellow salwar kameez as she stepped back into Mumbai as a new bride. Sidharth Malhotra was in a crisp white kurta pyjama. He looked handsome as hell. The two distributed sweets to the media that had gathered for a glimpse of the couple. Netizens are gushing over their simplicity and called them the most beautiful and graceful couple. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Newlyweds seal it with a kiss; actress' bridal entry video is goosebump-inducing [WATCH]

The wedding happened at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The three day function had the mehendi, sangeet, chooda ceremony and nuptials. Few people from the industry were present at the do. Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were there. After a reception in Delhi for all relatives of Sidharth Malhotra, they are back in town. We can see her parents in one of the cars. Take a look at the pics here... Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Newlyweds touch hearts with their sweet thank you note for guests; read here

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had been dating for more than three years now. They first met at the wrap up party of Lust Stories. Kiara Advani has emerged as one of the top heroines of Bollywood with huge hits like Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She has three projects lined up including one with Ram Charan and Shankar Shanmugham. Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan could not make it for her wedding in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Yodha which is an action movie. He has the web show Indian Police Force in his kitty too. Fans are going gaga over Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Kangana Ranaut has also called them a very dignified couple.