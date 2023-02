The hottest couple of Bollywood right now is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The two flew back to Mumbai after their short honeymoon today. The two were greeted by Permanent Booking Ho Gayi comment at the airport by the paparazzi. Well, they have also shared their sangeet pics with fans. In the clicks, we can see them twin in black and gold. They are looking absolutely stunning. Sidharth Malhotra is in a black and gold achkan over a black kurta. They couple look amazeballs and you will be left swooning. Kiara Advani is seen in a golden lehenga with a matching blouse. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Haldi: The Shershaah couple glows in the hue of love in these unseen pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani wears a diamond necklace with the top that has a plunging neckline. Celebrities left comments for the couple. As we know, only few like Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were there for the wedding. Shahid Kapoor is one the actress' close friends in the industry. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani later held a reception in Mumbai that was attended by all the A-Listers. This is how Twitter reacted to these pics of the two... Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception: Vicky Kaushal attends the party, fans photoshop Katrina Kaif to fill the void

Now the tl looks good after almost 6 days ??

Mr and Mrs Malhotra supermacy ♥️#SidKiaraSangeet #SidKiara — ˢ ᶦ ᵈ ᵏ ᶦ ᵃ ʳ ᵃ❤️ (@tishai1505) February 21, 2023

U guys really love ur movies.. Shaadi pic with Shershaah dialogue.. Sangeet pic with Soty's disco deewane lyrics ?❤ Love u guys #SidharthKiaraWedding #SidharthMalhorta #Sidkiara #KiaraAdvani https://t.co/CmVzwgAnCF — Hooman (@criccrazygirl) February 21, 2023

As we know, the line Something About Tonight...is from the Disco Song of Student Of The Year. The film was the debut of Sidharth Malhotra. We know that Karan Johar played Cupid for this adorable couple. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Ram Charan and RC 15 team surprise the newlyweds