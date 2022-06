Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looking into each other's eyes and chatting non-stop will put all breakup rumours to rest

What breakup? Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one inseparable couple ever since their break-up rumours came out. The couple had fallen out of love and it was Karan Johar who played Cupid between the two lovebirds reported BollywoodLife. As we informed you earlier that Sidharth and Kiara have mended their walls and given their love one more chance and they have come out stronger than before. The Shershaah couple were last night present at an event and though they didn't pose together for the shutterbugs, they were inseparable inside the event and the video of them looking into each other's eyes and continuously chatting is going VIRAL.

She further added who are the sources, " If it is frivolous, then even they [family] don't appreciate it, naturally. What bothers me is that at the end of the day you are here for your work to speak, so you don't want other aspects of your life to take the spotlight, but you cannot help it. I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it". Well, there is no smoke without fire Kiara!