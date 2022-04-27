Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani part ways on an ugly note? Read EXCLUSIVE details

Sidharth Malhotra and have ended their relationship and it was Bollywoodlife that exclusively told you about it. Sid and Kiara were one of the most popular couples and all thanks to their first film together Shershaah. Ever since the release of their film, there were a lot of reports of the couple dating each other. The buzz was that the couple might end up getting hitched. However, that did not happen and they parted ways. Their breakup news was indeed a shocker for their fans, but only if you think that they might never want to see their faces again and it's an ugly breakup up. You are wrong. The couple may have parted their ways but they are very cordial with each other.

A close source to Bollywoodlife reveals, " Sidharth and Kiara have mutually decided to end their relationship but it isn't an ugly breakup. The couple has fallen out of love but they will always remain friends. They will even work with each other in future as they have that mutual respect".

The source further adds, " Sidharth and Kiara highly admire each other's work and they have often admitted to being in love with each other's craft and this is the reason Sid is awaiting Kiara's next release and the actress has been rooting for his web series Indian Police Force with ".

Recently at the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kiara was questioned if she wants to forget anyone from her life amid her breakup reports with Sidharth to which she sternly said NO and said that she embraces every person in her life as they were a part of her journey. And this hints that despite separation Sid and Kiara share a good bond. Kiara and Sidharth's chemistry in Shershaah was unmatchable and slowly they became the most loved pair onscreen.