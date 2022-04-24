Sidharth Malhotra and are in the news for their break-up rumours. They were seen in the movie Shershaah and had a great chemistry. Now, both the actors took to Instagram to share cryptic post. Sharing a pic, Sidharth wrote, "A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.- Steve Martin". On the other hand, Kiara posted an image and wrote, "Plant smiles, grow laughter, harvest love." Have a look at their posts below: Also Read - BTS: RM's Insta stories featured Mahira Sharma? Fans left in SHOCK after viral screenshot

Their break-up rumours are shocking as it seemed they were in a steady relationship which would lead to shaadi. A source close to BollywoodLife revealed that they have parted ways. "The couple has stopped meeting each other as they have fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening." The source added, "Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well and there was a time where many thought they'll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise. We wonder what went wrong between the couple and we hope they sort it out if there is any possibility."

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in 's cop web series, Indian Police Force. He also has Mission Majnu, Yodha and Thank God in his kitty. Meanwhile, Kiara has 2 along with . She will also be seen in films like Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, and RC15.