Looks like finally the wait is over lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married in April 2023. A very well placed source close to BollywoodLife reveals," Sidharth and altars are very much in love with each other. They have gone through every phase of their relationship and now are sure that they want to be one and get married. And everyone witnessed their relationship on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 all thanks to Karan. We too hope he is invited to the wedding." On Karan Johar's show, Sidharth manifested that he hopes to get married to Kiara and is glad that she is single and he met her. While Kiara almost admitted that she is prepared to get married to Sid and even invited Karan and Shahid Kapoor for their wedding to do Dola re dance.

NO Bollywood celebrities will be invited to the wedding?

The source further adds, "Sidharth and Kiara are out in open about their relationship because they are just sure about each other. The couple might get narrated next year in April and it will be a very close-knit affair. In fact, no one from Bollywood will be invited to the wedding as mostly it will take place in Delhi with Sidharth's family and rishtedaar. Kiara and Sid will first do a registered marriage and then they might keep a cocktail party followed by the reception. But we don't know if the celebrities will be invited to the reception party or not as everything will be happening in Delhi".

Sidharth and Kiara have been in a relationship for more than three years now and they are half that they met each other as they have found the partner in life. The Shershaah couple are one of the most loved and celebrated couple in the tinsel town and their wedding will be no less than a festival for their fans.