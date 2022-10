Even Salman Khan congratulated Sidharth Malhotra on his wedding news with co-star Kiara Advani. Sid and Kiara are the most popular and loved couple in tinsel town and fans cannot wait for the couple to get together forever. Their Ishq waala love is making the fans swoon over them. Sidharth and Kiara are definitely the most good-looking couple in the tinsel town. It was BollywoodLife that told you about the Shershaah couple planning to get married in April in Delhi. However, now we have learnt that the couple might live in before getting hitched to know each other better and some more time.

The source reveals," Sidharth and Kiara are extremely prepared for their marriage m as they know they are one and need to do just formality if getting married. And how they have given thought of being in life in before they get hitched." There are lots of Bollywood couples who have stayed together before getting married and one of them was the latest B town couple who got hitched, and ".

The source further adds, " Sidharth and Kiara have decided that they might soon see a new house to live in together that has a good space for them. However, if they do not find any suitable house, Kiara might shift to Sidharth's Bandra house and they will start living together". Talking about the couple, Sid and Kiara will also soon the screen together in a romantic comedy helmed by reportedly. Sidharth and Kiara themselves had confirmed the new of coming back together during the live session on the completion of one year of their first film together Shershaah. BollywoodLife told you that Sid and Kiara re planning to get married in April next year and it will be an intimate affair in Delhi among close friends and family.