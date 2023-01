Sidharth Malhotra has strongly refuted his wedding rumours with ladylove Kiara Advani. There was a strong buzz that the Shershaah actor will tie the knot in February 2023 and the wedding venue was in Rajasthan. But the Mission Majnu actor in his latest interview joked and said that even I am not invited to my wedding yet and even informed me that he too is reading the wedding rumours and he would like to tell my fans to not focus on my personal life but professional life. Sidharth Malhotra is on a mission to become the action hero of Bollywood and after Shershaah his game has changed and people have recognised him as an actor.

Sidharth and Kiara have been making headlines for their relationship and ever since they appeared in 's show Koffee With Karan 7 they have admitted their relationship and even marriage plans fans cannot their excitement to see them together. And now an insider revealed to us that the wedding plans are very much and they are sure of getting married to each other but for now there are no dates and nothing fixed. The couple is planning to focus on their career and right now they both are at their peak. They will it a house together too and will only shift once they are married. But for now, work is the priority.

Sidharth will be seen next in Mission Majnu a spy thriller opposite Rashmika Mandanna and he will is also gearing up for Indian Police Force helmed by . While Kiara will be seen once again with in Satya Prem Ki Katha. Reportedly the Shershaah couple has signed a film together and will soon start working on it. The couple fans are eagerly waiting for them to get back on screen together.