There are lots of actors who follow no kissing policy in films especially after their marriage and will Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani follow the trend. An insider reveals Sidharth and Kiara are thorough professionals, and they will never ever interfere in each other’s work. Talking about not agreeing to doing intimate or kissing scenes in the films it all depends upon the script and not them. The Shershaah couple have been working in the industry for more than ten years now and they have never intervened in director’s job and that is what loved and admired about them the most.

Kiara and Sidharth will have no such policy after marriage and they will be ready to do everything that is demanded from their roles. Both the actors have come long way in their journey and they know what works best for then. In fact, there are lot of actors who have done even more bold films after their marriage and the classic example is , , and more. Kiara and Sidharth will definitely do what the script demands, concludes the source.

Sidharth and Kiara will be soon seen in a romantic film together and their fans cannot wait for the couple to come back together on screen as husband and wife. Their first film Shershaah created fireworks in the screen and fans only wishes that it would have released it in the theatres as it would become the biggest blockbuster in Sidharth and Kiara’s career. For now, Sidra fans are eagerly waiting to have the glimpse of them as husband and wife. The marraige preparations have begun in full swing and within few hours Sidharth will take the baarat to bring his Dulhania ad soon after their marraige, Sid and Kiara will share their first few pictures for their beloved fans.