Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on 6th February 2023. The adorable couple of the tinsel town has booked Surygarh Palace of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan as their wedding venue. Starting the festivities on 5th February, the couple will take sacred saath pheras promising each other the auspicious vows on 6th February. As we await for their glamorous wedding and pictures it is reported that Sid Kiara will not fly for a honeymoon immediately.

As per reports, and are not going for a honeymoon immediately because there are rituals on both sides of the families. The couple has to complete the rituals of Punjabi and Sindhi families right after the marriage once they are back from Suryagarh. Apart from that Sidharth has work commitments to fulfill. He is working on a project which he is yet to wrap up. Reportedly, it is 's web series Indian Police Force. Meanwhile, Kiara also has some work responsibilities.

So once they are free from their working schedule, the couple will plan their honeymoon trip. Amid the speculation, there has been a social media banter that both of them will jet off to Maldives for their honeymoon. However, that is not happening anytime soon and their destination is also not yet confirmed.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu. The movie was released on Netflix and he was paired with south diva Rashmika Mandanna. Next, he will be joining Rohit Shetty's police universe. The director with the likes of the franchise, Simba, and Soorayanshi is entering the digital space with Indian Police Force. Sidharth Malhotra is headlining the series with . In the pipeline, he also has Yodha with Disha Patni and Raashii Khanna.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani is looking forward to the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress is roped with in the movie billed to be a romantic drama. She also has a Telugu movie in the kitty tentatively titled RC15 with .