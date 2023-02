Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially married now! The two walked down the aisle on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh hotel and fans are now waiting for the first picture of the couple as Mr and Mrs Malhotra. A video of paghdi wala from the wedding has been shared by the paps on the social media, wherein he revealed interesting details about Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. The man said that popular filmmaker danced during the entire baaraat at the wedding. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Shershaah couple's net worth, expensive things they own and more

Moreover, the paghdi wala even spilled beans on and 's wedding outfits. He said that, 'Dulhe ne white pehna hai aur dulhan ne pink'. The bride and the groom danced their hearts out before taking saath pheras. Both, Kiara and Sidharth enjoyed their wedding celebration to the fullest and we are eagerly waiting for pictures and videos from the shaadi. As per rumours, Sidharth and Kiara grooved to Raatan Lambiyan from their film Shershaal amid alcohol jet sprays and exotic flowers.

Have a look at the video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Sidharth and Kiara met first at the wrap up party of Lust Stories and later started shooting for Shershaah. Later, Kiara admitted that she was not cast for Shershaah, but Sidharth was. Later, Kiara and Sidharth started dating and made everyone fall in love with their chemistry in the film.