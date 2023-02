Bollywood's rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will walk down the aisle on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The madly-in-love couple will reportedly have a royal wedding at Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their friends and family members. As per reports, Sidharth and Kiara have hired 's ex-bodyguard Yaseen, who will look after the security at their wedding venue. According to a report in Times of India, Sidharth, and Kiara's wedding will have tight security as several high-end Bollywood celebs will be part of this occasion. Kiara and Sidharth's wedding will take place behind closed doors. A battery of security persons and bodyguards will travel to Jaisalmer on February 3. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to tie knot on THIS date, pre-wedding functions, venue and more details revealed

Reportedly, Kiara and Sidharth's wedding guests will arrive two days before the wedding and stay in the villas. If reports are to be believed then Sidharth and Kiara loved the property and decided to make it their wedding venue.

and 's wedding will be a 3-day affair with pre-wedding festivities starting from February 4. Haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will take okaxe on February 4-5. Shah Rukh Khan, , Manish Malhotra, , Mira Rajput and others will be part of the wedding. The report further states that the guests will get spa vouchers along with delicious food and a desert safari tour. They will also be getting complimentary gifts from the bride and groom. Reportedly, the common friends and family members will be wearing marigold and yellow-themed outfits for the haldi ceremony.

Well, Sidharth and Kiara reportedly started dating a few years now and were together seen in Shershaah. Their on-screen chemistry made fans fall in love with them.