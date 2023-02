Bollywood's most romantic couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to walk down the aisle next week in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. According to an ETimes report, the Shershaah couple will get married on February 6 and their friends and families will be in attendance. Reportedly, Kiara and Sidharth's pre-wedding functions including mehendi, haldi, and sangeet will happen on February 4 and 5. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to tie knot on THIS date, pre-wedding functions, venue and more details revealed

Well, according to the latest report on the media portal, Sidharth and Kiara's wedding will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT platform took to their social media as they shared a cryptic post on the couple ahead of their wedding.

Have a look at the post -

According to the reports, Kiara invited her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor to the wedding along with his wife Mira Rajput. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and other popular Bollywood celebrities are expected at the wedding. However, as per Indiatoday.in reports, Kiara and Sidharth both loved the property and decided to make it their wedding location.

Kiara and Sidharth starred in the Shershaah film and have been dating since 2020. Their bond has grown stronger with each passing day. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Kiara and Sidharth who had featured in different episodes were asked several questions about their relationship.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. She will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. While, Sidharth was seen in Mission Majnu and he will star in Yodha with Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani.