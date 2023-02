Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in an intimate wedding attended by close friends and families. They tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan on 7th February. Bollywood celebs like Sidharth’s rumored ex Alia Bhatt, director Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, and more wished them a happy married life as they start a new journey ahead. While others dropped in congratulatory messages Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni apologized to the newlyweds. Read on to know why. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Alia Bhatt congratulates her rumoured ex, Karan Johar gets emotional; here's what they said

and are the new husband and wife of the B'town. Being rumored for dating each other since their first movie Shershaah, the couple is now officially married. They had put the internet on fire when their wedding was announced. The royal wedding of Sidharth and Kiara was attended by , his wife Mira Kapoor, and Karan Johar among other Bollywood celebrities. Many couldn't manage to be present on the special day of the couple and among them, one was Upasana Kamineni, wife of south actor Ram Charan.

Post the wedding, the newlyweds dropped a collection of photos on their respective Instagram handles. The comment section was loaded with congratulatory messages. But amidst, there was one who was sorry about not attending the wedding. Upasana too conveyed her message through Instagram post comments congratulating the new couple she apologized for not attending the wedding. The entrepreneur and Ram's wife is sorry about not being there to celebrate the special day sent her love to both.

Ram Charan will star opposite Kiara Avani in his next film tentatively titled RC15. The film will be directed by filmmaker , who called the couple made in heaven. On the work front, Kiara made her last screen appearance in ’s Govinda Naam Mera. She will be next seen alongside in the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha.