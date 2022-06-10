Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's fans were heartbroken after it was reported that the couple have fallen out of love and decided to end the relationship. The Shershaah couple is right now the most popular and loved couple in tinsel town and their patch up have left their fans extremely happy. Now, they can't wait to see the couple get hitched.

While a source close to BollywoodLife reveals, " who is extremely close to the couple too was not very happy with the news of their separation and he decided to sort it out between them. Sidharth and Kiara were very much in love and so they gave it one more chance to each other and their fans couldn't be happier."

Sidharth and Kiara might go for a quick vacation after their work commitments

The source further adds, "Now their bond is stronger than before and we won't be surprised if the couple will plan to get hitched sometime soon. Right now the couple is extremely busy with their professional commitments and after a break, they will head for a quick vacation."

Sidharth will be seen as a police officer in 's India Police Force, while Kiara is busy promoting her upcoming release JugJugg Jeeyo. Well, we can't wait to see the couple together in a film.