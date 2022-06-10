Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's fans were heartbroken after it was reported that the couple have fallen out of love and decided to end the relationship. The Shershaah couple is right now the most popular and loved couple in tinsel town and their patch up have left their fans extremely happy. Now, they can't wait to see the couple get hitched.
While a source close to BollywoodLife reveals, "Karan Johar
who is extremely close to the couple too was not very happy with the news of their separation and he decided to sort it out between them. Sidharth and Kiara were very much in love and so they gave it one more chance to each other and their fans couldn't be happier."
Sidharth and Kiara might go for a quick vacation after their work commitments
The source further adds, "Now their bond is stronger than before and we won't be surprised if the couple will plan to get hitched sometime soon. Right now the couple is extremely busy with their professional commitments and after a break, they will head for a quick vacation."
Sidharth will be seen as a police officer in Rohit Shetty
's India Police Force, while Kiara is busy promoting her upcoming release JugJugg Jeeyo. Well, we can't wait to see the couple together in a film.
Recently, Kiara
and Sidharth Malhotra's video of hugging each other while dancing on the dance floor from Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash had gone VIRAL. Sid and Kiara's fans were celebrating it as their favourite jodi is back together and stronger than before. Sidharth is also a doting boyfriend, and he always encourages Kiara in her choices. He attended the special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa
2 and their chemistry at the event also grabbed attention. Sidharth and Kiara are slowly becoming the IT couple of Bollywood.