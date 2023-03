Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at the Delhi airport making his way to Mumbai last evening as he was returning from the Yodha shoot, where he was asked about the big win of the Indian film The Elephant Whisperers and Naatu Naatu. Sidharth Malhotra chose not to answer and walked off, telling the photographer that this was not a press conference going on. The netizens are surprised by this behavior and are calling him rude. In the same video, you can see Sidharth reacting to the first question asked about his next release, Yodha, which he answered, but sooner the second question on Oscar's win was neglected by the Shershaah star.

Watch the video of Sidharth Malhotra answering the question on India's Oscars show.

Right now every Indian is hailing the Oscars win and congratulating for The Elephant Whisperers and SS Rajamouli for Naatu Naatu. The entire industry took to their social media and celebrated this historic win, right from , , , , and many more. Even Sidharth Malhotra reacted to the historic win on his social media but refused to speak about it in person as he was at the airport. While his fans agree with him that he is not at a press conference, he is not there to answer questions.

Well, this is the first time Sidharth looked disinterested in speaking to the photographers at the airport, and that is the reason it grabbed all the attention of the netizens, and they have termed him rude. Recently, Sidharth made headlines due to his intimate, dreamy wedding with Bollywood actress . On the professional front, Sid will be seen next in 's Indian Police Force along with and Yodha, starring as the female lead.