Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one cute couple. Sidharth Malhotra won the Most Stylish actor award at the ceremony held last night. The hunk had made a solo entry on the red carpet. Kiara Advani watched the function from home. She has now shared a video of the handsome hunk and it is all hearts. In the video, Sidharth Malhotra says that he has won a Best Actor award after his marriage, and now a Most Stylish actor award. The hunk said that his wife will be lucky to have both at home. Kiara Advani shared the clip and said that he had her whole heart.

Hubby-wifey goals!❤️

There’s something so special about them, I usually dont take Bollywood relationships seriously but their’s was one I felt connected to?

They are just like one of us and its so cute?#SidKiara

Bas humare wale bhi jaldi aise dekhne mile??#PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/92d0ASmbye — Shweta (#PriyAnkitForever) (@Shweta231294) March 25, 2023

The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan's Suryagarh Fort Palace which is close to the Jaisalmer Fort. The three day nuptials in Rajasthan were followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai. They had been dating for more than three years. It seems Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met at wrap up party of Lust Stories and things just clicked between them.

At the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Award, Sidharth Malhotra said Kiara Advani was his lucky charm. He is proving himself as a very doting husband. The two worked together in Shershaah and everyone was gaga about their chemistry. The film was a huge success on OTT and audience lamented that it did not come in theatres. Many feel that they are unlike many other Bollywood couples. Sidharth Malhotra has filmed like Yoddha lined up while Kiara Advani too is full of projects.