Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani never miss out on dishing couple goals! They are indeed one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The Shershah co-stars, who got married earlier this year in February, are often seen showering love on one another and making us gush over their adorable chemistry. A glimpse of the same was seen on Tuesday, when Siddharth Malhotra attended an event in Mumbai. On the occasion, the actor spoke about his ‘life partner’ Kiara Advani as well as shared his biggest takeaway from marriage. Also Read - Kiara Advani reveals how she impressed Sidharth Malhotra's mother as a new bahu and it's relatable AF

Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani “prized treasure”

A video of Sidharth Malhotra showering praise on Kiara Advani is going viral on Instagram. In a viral video, Sidharth was seen blushing as the host addressed Kiara as ‘bhabhi’. The actor said, “Abhi abhi shaadi hui hai, main bahut khush hoon (I got married recently. I am very happy)." Sidharth also called Kiara the ‘most priced treasure’ of his life. He further added, “marriage is also a game. I have realised that there is no ‘I’ in a marriage. There is only ‘we’. That is life." Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha: Sidharth Malhotra cannot stop gushing over Kiara Advani's performance; says, 'Katha you have my heart'

Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha full movie in HD leaked online: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film on Tamilrockers and more sites

Fans react to Sidharth Malhotra’s speech

The video was quick to arrest the attention of Sid-Kiara (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani) fans. One of the users said, “God bless both of you Sid-Kiara.” Another said, “How sweet.” The video left many Instagram users in “awe.” The comment section was flooded with heart and heart eye emojis.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani love life

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the nuptial knot on February 3, after dating for a few years. The lavish wedding took place in Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family. Kiara made a stunning bridal entry on the rendition of the Ranjha song, which was loved by fans.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani upcoming films

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Sidharth Malhotra has collaborated with filmmakers Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha for the upcoming action thriller Yodha. It also stars Disha Patani. The actor also has Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in the pipeline.

Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha continues to run successfully in the theatres. It marked her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan, after Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actress has been roped in for S Shankar’s Game Changer. She will be sharing the screen space with Ram Charan.