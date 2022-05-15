Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara Advani on her live video amid breakup rumours

Of late, break up rumours of Bollywood's rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and had gained momentum on social media. Following the reports, the two had also shared cryptic posts on their respective social media handles. Later, they were attending Arpita Khan's Eid party together and were all smiles. Amid the breakup rumours, Sidharth has become a cheerleader for Kiara on her live video. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: From Ranbir Kapoor to Tiger Shroff - These hunks described her as their ultimate crush

Kiara recently started a live session on her Instagram to promote a new song from her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Katrik Aaryan. Surprisingly, Sidharth also watched her video along with her fans and even cheered for her in comments. "Come on," he wrote. Fans noticed it, took a screenshot of it and started circulating on social media while gushing about Sidharth dishing out some boyfriend goals.

Sid being boyfriend goals and I'm all in for it. Manifesting #SidKiara ki shaadi??❤ https://t.co/D4IbK2r796 — Ananyea||Aşk var (@Ananyeahhhh) May 14, 2022

On 's youngest sister Arpita Khan's star-studded Eid bash, Sidharth was seen in a black kurta pyjama for the party while Kiara was dressed in a white and grey top and pants paired with a long shrug. The two posed for the photographers, Sidharth then joined Kiara to lead her to the party.

It is not clear what led to rumours of their split. Sidharth and Kiara were seen sharing screen space together in the film very well received Shershaah. Although both Sidharth and Kiara have neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours, there has been a strong buzz in B-town about the two being together with their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah adding fuel to the fire. In such a scenario, the rumours around their breakup have seemed to shake up their followers.

Kiara is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and a Telugu film. Sidharth too has a lineup of films such as Yodha, Mission Majnu and Thank God in his kitty.