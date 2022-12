Reports of Sidharth Malhotra and 's impending wedding are refusing to die down. It has been said that the lovebirds are going to get married in January next year and their close friends of the industry are expected to attend their wedding. While both Sidharth and Kiara have remained mum on the development, the Shershaah actor has dropped a major hint which has again sent their fans into a tizzy. Also Read - Today Top News in Entertainment: Avatar 2 to beat Avengers Endgame to Sumbul Touqeer-Tina Datta's massive fight [Watch Video]

Currently, Sidharth along with Rashmika Mandanna have been busy promoting their upcoming film Mission Majnu, which is all set to release on January 20, 2023 on Netflix. During their recent interaction with Radio Fever FM, Sidharth was asked to name one rumour about him that he would like to clarify. He smiled and replied, "That I am getting married this year." Though his answer left Rashmika in splits, fans have already started believing that Sidharth just confirmed his January wedding with Kiara.

According to several reports, Sidharth and Kiara, who had recently made headlines for their alleged breakup and then patch-up, have apparently decided to tie the knot in Chandigarh, considering their families. The wedding festivities are expected to take place between Mumbai and Delhi. The couple are also hunting for wedding destinations and The Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh appears to be on the top of their list.

Some of the popular names of the film industry such as , Ashvini Yardi, , , , , and more celebrities who are close to the Shershaah couple are expected to be on the wedding guest list. However, there's no confirmation about from both the actors on the development.