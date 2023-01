Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most beloved couples in tinsel town and right now the Kaif bizarre rumour of them is making headlines that will leave the couple laughing and how. There are strong reports on the entertainment portal that Sidharth had a fight with Kiara over her closeness with Varun Dhawan. Reports suggest that the Shershaah star was upset with Kiara for Varun Dhawan kissing her in a magazine shoot without the director's instructions and this has led to the fight between the two. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ring in New Year 2023 in Dubai amid wedding rumours [View Pics]

Watch the video of Varun Dhawan kissing Kiara Advani without the director's instruction that leaves her stunned and how.

Jab Aadmi shoot Karte Huwe Mood Main Aa Jata Hai Toh Kuch Aisa Ho Jata Hai. pic.twitter.com/3SzXU6M5WR — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) August 1, 2022

There were few memes made speculating Sidharth Malhotra's reaction Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to tie knot soon, Urvashi Rautela drops cryptic post after Rishabh Pant's accident and more

While we wonder from where this baseless news comes. An insider close reveals, Sidharth and Kiara are extremely fond of each other and more than live they respect each other's profession and have mutual respect, and such baseless rumours are not only bad in taste, but it also hurts them as they have been working in the industry since so long and downs what their private life to be discussed more enough. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to tie knot on THIS date, pre-wedding functions, venue and more details revealed

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding rumours have been too doing the rounds and it is claimed that the Shershaah couple will get married in February the speculations on their wedding dates have been changing. It was BollywoodLife that told you Sid and Kiara are planning to get married in the New Year and the time has arrived. On Koffee With Karan 7 the couple had almost hinted of getting married. But guess what KJO is invited or not that is the topic of interest right now. What say?