Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the latest couple from Bollywood to join the married club. The two stars tied the knot in an intimate yet royal ceremony held in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was held at Suryagarh Palace, and only a few from the industry were invited. Later, receptions were held in Delhi and Mumbai. The stars are now back to their work commitments. In the latest interview, Sidharth Malhotra spoke about his wedding and made some sweet comments.

Entertainment News: and talk about their wedding

To News18, Sidharth Malhotra said that his wedding with Kiara Advani was 'meant to be'. He mentioned that after the success of Shershaah, fans gave so much love to them that it felt like they were meant to be together. He also said that it felt like Vikram Batra and Dimple came together in some parallel universe. The actor was quoted saying, "It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and my wife too, so what else do you need from a film? (laughs) I think it was meant to be." He further added that Vikram Batra's brother Vishal Batra too was pretty emotional at their wedding.

Kiara Advani in the same interview spoke about her post-wedding glow and mentioned that it is all real as she is very happy. She made for the most beautiful bride in a subtle pink lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra on her D-Day.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra paired up for Shershaah and their chemistry was impeccable. Fans loved to see them together. Sidharth essayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra who lost his life during Kargil War. Kiara essayed the role of Dimple, his fiance. Since then they have been known as Dimple and Vikram.