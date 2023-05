Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently were in Japan, vacationing together. The two love birds have been painting the world red with their love these days as and when they can spare time to be with each other despite hectic shooting schedules. Just a couple of days ago, Kiara had shared a picture of her and Sidharth from their Japan trip wishing to go back again. And now, Sidharth Malhotra has shared some new pics and while Kiara Advani is not in the picture, we know she's with him as he is on husband duty.

Sidharth Malhotra is on husband duty for Kiara Advani

So, the Yodha actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of stories of himself. In the first picture, we see Sidharth holding a couple of bags. His back to the camera while flaunting the bags. He captioned the post saying, "Fulfiling husband duties, one bag at a time!" while tagging Kiara in the story. The second picture is of Sidharth Malhotra eating. It seems the husband-wife duo stopped by to grab a quick bite. The Shershaah actor wrote, "A quick bite before we get 'bag' to work. Thank you for the treat @kiaraaliaadvani," with a red heart. Check out Sidharth's Instagram stories which have grabbed headlines in entertainment news here:

Kiara Advani shared the second picture on her stories and wrote, "Anytime," with a heart and a blushing emoticon. These two really, are cuties! Just the other day when they returned from their vacation, they walked hand-in-hand at the airport leaving fans crushing over them all over again. Kiara and Sidharth have been going all out on PDA ever since they got married and honestly, we just cannot get enough of them together.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani sign a multi-crore movie deal

If reports are anything to go by, Sidharth and Kiara have filed a 3 film deal together with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Yes, you read that right. As per reports, Kiara and Sidharth have signed a multi-crore deal. Just a couple of days ago, BollywoodLife exclusive informed you all that Sidharth and Kiara will begin shooting for the rom-com together. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan who has weaved his magic with Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The duo will begin the workshop in July and will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the movie. The shooting will go on floors by August.