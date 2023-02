Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got hitched in an intimate wedding on 7th February 2023. They tied the knot in a royal style at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple got married in the attendance of close friends and family. The wedding was a big fat Indian wedding with all ceremonies like Haldi, Mehndi, Sangeet, and Pheras. The newlywed has now shared a dump from their haldi ceremony. Also Read - Tere Ishq Main Ghayal: Karan Kundrra-Gashmeer Mahajani's show gets mixed reactions; lead actors get appreciation [View Tweets]

Sid Kiara took the wedding vows on the 7th of February but the wedding festivities started two days prior from the 5th of February. Along with Menhdi and Sangeet Haldi was conducted at the royal Suryagarh Palace. After hosting a grand wedding reception in Mumbai, has shared a glimpse of the Haldi event. The couple looked adorable as they posed for the camera in yellow outfits matching the vibe of the event.

Kiara dropped four pictures from her Haldi dump. The couple looked cute complementing each other in white yellow coordinated attire. The bride wore an off-white lehnga with the same color blouse completing the outfit with a yellow dupatta. She accessorized it with heavy jewelry and finished the look with a bun. While donned a yellow kurta with a colourful dupatta.

Sharing the photos on the Instagram handle Kiara captioned the post “pyaar ka rang chada hai”. The dreamy pictures from the wedding festivities make the perfect valentines day post. The couple smiled with their hearts in every picture.

Bollywood celebs like , , his wife Mira Kapoor, and among others attended the wedding in Jaisalmer. Post wedding the couple flew to Delhi to host a private wedding reception for family and relatives. They continued the celebration by hosting a grand informal reception in Mumbai for industry mates. It was a star-studded night attended by several Bollywood celebrities.