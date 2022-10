Diwali is here and Bollywood celebrities have started throwing glitzy parties which are being attended by the who's who of the industry. On Thursday, Manish Malhotra hosted a lavish Diwali bash for the Bollywood folks and Sidharth Malhotra, , and other celebs made heads turn with their glamorous looks.

Kiara Advani made a stunning entry wearing a golden sari with a matching blouse. She applied a slight curl to her long locks and wore minimal jewelry to enhance her look. She was all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Catching up with her, was her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra who looked handsome in a navy blue kurta set with Nehru jacket. He rolled up his sleeves to flaunt his chiselled forearms and wore a smile on his face.

Following up, Nora Fatehi looked like a goddess in a embroidered lehenga choli set with chunari. She happily obliged with photographs and made heartbeats faster and slower at the same time with her breathtaking appearance.

Ritesh and Genelia, one of the Bollywood's most adorable couples, dished out husband and wife goals as they arrived at the venue. While Ritesh posed with his hand around his wife's waist, Genelia reciprocated his gesture and also put her other hand on his chest.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also made her presence felt. She was seen wearing a lavender sari with a halter neck blouse. She looked mesmerising in her traditional avatar.

Star kids such as , , and also looked elegant and festive ready in saris. Ananya also posed with her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. was also spotted arriving for the Diwali bash. She looked happier than before.

