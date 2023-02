The adorable Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have garnered much love for their chemistry. After winning hearts with their first movie Shershaah the love birds are officially married. Sid and Kiara tied the knot on 7th February 2023 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Only a handful of Bollywood celebrities were present at the wedding as it was a private ceremony. However, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends. Also Read - Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan: Top celebs who sold their wedding film rights

and held a wedding reception in Mumbai on 12th February 2023 after getting married last week and a family reception in Delhi. It was a star-studded evening attended by almost every celebrity from the industry. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, and more were present. Star kids Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ishaan Khattar too graced the occasion.

Ananya Panday

has made her place in the industry with her movies and performance in the past few years. She attended the Shershaah couple's wedding in a stunningly gorgeous look. The young actress looked sizzling hot in a black ruffle saree with a sequinned border. She completed the look with statement earrings, a bracelet, and a simple hairdo.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor daughter of actor is yet to make her Bollywood debut was also present at the wedding reception. She opted for a gorgeous blue dress to mark her presence at the grand event. To complete the look she wore minimal accessories and a silver pair of heels.

Ishaan Khattar

Another popular star kid at the starry night was . The actor has built up his career in the industry with his talent and performance. The brother of famous actor looked dashing as he made an entry in a black suit. He wore a black blazer over a black trousers complementing the outfit with black shoes. These star kids literally turned style quotient at the party.