Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted the grand reception in Mumbai on 12th February. The couple tied the knot on 7th February at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They got married in the presence of limited guests including close friends and family. Only a few Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and others attended the royal wedding in Jaisalmer. The newlyweds returned to Mumbai and gave an informal reception party for industry mates. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Here's how Bollywood celebrities celebrated Christmas

It was a star-studded evening attended by almost everyone from the film industry. Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan along with his wife, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt with MIL Neetu Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and more graced the occasion. Star kids Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ishaan Khattar to made a stylish entry at the reception. Among many celebrities, Vicky Kaushal too attended the bash but without his wife Katrina Kaif. Fans who missed the actress in pair with her husband filled the gap with the help of photoshop. Also Read - Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at the MOST expensive electricity bills of these Bollywood celebs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif Fanpage (@katrinasfc)

Katrina who is busy working on her upcoming projects was absent at the wedding reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Vic-Kat fans were heartbroken to not see Katrina Kaif but soon an edited photo of the couple from the party went viral on social media. Fans pasted a cutout of Katrina Kaif beside Vicky Kaushal as posed for the paparazzi at the reception. In the edited picture the couple is seen posing together in front of a floral backdrop at the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding reception. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad: B-town couples who set red carpet ablaze at Karan Johar's birthday bash

Sid and Kiara are the newest married couple in tinsel town. They also hosted a private reception in Delhi on 9th February for their relatives. The couple flew from Jaisalmer to Delhi after getting married and later returned to Mumbai. They will now resume work as Sidharth Malhotra has Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in the pipeline and Kiara Advani has the upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.