The wedding day of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is here. The couple is now all set to marry after being in a relationship for years. The adorable couple will tie the knot on 6th February at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The wedding preparations are in full swing and it is reported that festivities will start on 5th February including sangeet, haldi, and mehndi. While we are waiting to see Kiara as a beautiful bride, we have a major update on her Sangeet.

An insider source has informed Bollywood life what the sangeet would be like and which songs Sidharth and Kiara are going to perform on their sangeet. Sangeet is going to start in the evening and would go till late at night. While friends and family will perform there is a special performance by Rajasthani folklore. The royal wedding will witness a folk dance like ghoomar and kalbeliya. This will be the special segment of the sangeet also when in Rajasthan you cannot go without ghoomar and kalbeliya. But the main highlight of the evening is going to be the bride and groom’s dance.

Our insider source has revealed the details regarding the wedding and sangeet. While and will be performing for each other which will be their expression of love but they are also going to be performing together. This is surely gonna be a treat for the family and friends. The songs they will be performing on are gonna be from their movies. One will be Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah, in which they shared the screen for the first time. Another song is going to be from Kiara’s movie with . Along with Raataan Lambiyan they will dance on Mere Sohneya

The new bride of Bollywood, Kiara Advani has ditched Sabyasachi Lehnga as she wants to go for Manish Malhotra. She opted for Manish Malhotra’s designer lehnga for her special day while groom Sidharth Malhotra also picked the same designer's sherwani.

Many Bollywood celebrities will also be attending the much-anticipated wedding. Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have invited a few of their industry friends with whom they are closely connected. According to the source, names added to the guest list are director , producer Ashvini Yardi, Shahid Kapoor, , , , Rakul Preet and , and others.