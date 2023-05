Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on 7th February in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. The love birds kept their relationship under the wraps for a long time but rumours floated around. It was last year in Koffee With Karan that Karan Johar made both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani confess their feelings for each other. And soon after the wedding prep began. And ever since, they have been setting couple goals every time. Today, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted at the Mumbai airport and uff, they still look like a newly married couple.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wlk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani always grab headlines in entertainment news whenever they are snapped together out and about the city or when they share pics together. Fans love Sidharth and Kiara and their bond. And a glimpse of it was seen at Mumbai airport today as well. Sidharth and Kiara were walking separately at first and then the love birds held each others' hands while walking out of the airport. They were both smiling and blushing as they walked out of the airport. They were seen in casuals. Kiara wore a track suit while Sidharth wore a long jacket, a tee and trousers. He had a 'Tere Naam' kinda hairdo, a fan remarked.

Watch the video of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani at the airport here:

Fans cannot get enough of Sidharth and Kiara's adorable bond

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have a lot of fans and they love watching the love birds together. A lot of fans dropped a red heart, heart eyes and fire emoticons in the comments section of the images and videos shared by paparazzi online. Some also commented on Sidharth's hairstyle calling it just like 's and also talked about his dressing.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reportedly signed a three-film deal with Dharma Productions. It is reportedly a multi-crore movie deal. They have proved their acting chops and their chemistry with Shershaah already and fans are just eager to see them both together in movies again. On Kiara's work front, she has Satyaprem Ki Katha with and Game Changer with . Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, has a web series with called Indian Police Force and Yodha with and Raashii Khanna.