Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set for a grand wedding that will take place on February 6, 2023. The Shershaah couple will take the plunge and become man and wife within four days and the excitement around the wedding is making their fans restless and how. Well, let us bring you insight into what the bride and groom will be wearing on their wedding day. An insider reveals, Kiara and Sidharth both love the typical and small things about Indian culture and hence they have decided to wear traditional outfits.

It is said that Kiara will be donning the typical red lehenga by Sabyasachi and everything about her outfit will speak about her culture. Sidharth loves this simplicity of Kiara the most that no matter how big a heroine she is on the big screen but she is rooted to her culture and people and he cannot wait to see her as his Dulhan. While Sidharth Will also be a Sabyasachi groom and he will opt out for light colours that will match well Kiara.

The wedding will take place in Jaisalwar Suryagarh Palace and like every Bollywood couple they will have a grand wedding but only among their friends and families. It was BollywoodLife that exclusively told you about the couple planning to get married in January. But due to not having auspicious dates in January, the couple moved to the first week of February. The welding is going to be every bit dreamy and the fans definitely cannot wait for the couple to share the first pictures of them as a bride and groom. Talking about Sid and Kiara they have been ignoring to talk about their wedding, infact the Mission Majnu star reacted in a most bizarre way that even he doesnt know his wedding dates and e too is not yet bene invited.