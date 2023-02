Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot reportedly on February 6, 2023. The couple have been in a relationship for a couple of years now. The nuptials will reportedly happen at the Suryagarh Palace Hotel of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They want a proper big fat Indian wedding. Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda has shared a pic from Mumbai airport. It seems the sangeet and mehendi will happen over February 4 and 5. Sidharth Malhotra flew down to Delhi two days back to oversee the preparations for the marriage. The whole hotel is booked for the wedding. Guests can enjoy camel rides, spa vouchers and performances by local singers and dancers. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to tie knot on THIS date, pre-wedding functions, venue and more details revealed

A source told Bollywood Life that Kiara Advani plans to have proper Indian bridal mehendi on her hands and legs. The source told Bollywood Life, "She will be taking a break post her wedding. The actress wants a proper desi Mehendi till her elbows. The mehendi will be inspired by their love story. Veena Nagda has worked with Kiara before for an ad shoot, and she wanted her for the big day." In the past, Veena Nagda has done mehendi for Bollywood couples like Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dhawan and Kajal Aggarwal - Gautam Kitchlu to name a few.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were last together in public for the screening of Mission Majnu. It seems she is doing her last minute fittings for the outfits. The actress will be wearing Manish Malhotra for one of the functions. Guests have been told that theme of the haldi is yellow and marigold colours. Sidharth Malhotra has been blushing at the mention of marriage. Kiara Advani and his chemistry was loved in Shershaah.