Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are Bollywood’s most adored couple. After dating each other for a long time the couple is set to tie the knot on 6th February. They have booked Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan for the special day. The groom’s family is already in Jaisalmer prepping for the big Indian wedding while the bride left for the venue today with her family. Starting the festivities tomorrow the couple has issued a no-phone policy. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are preparing for their big wedding day; Here’s all you need to know

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are another couple who has asked their guests not use post any photos on social media from the wedding. As per reports Sid-Kiara has issued a phone policy at their wedding in order to keep their wedding day secret and private affair. The couple has requested guests and staff to not post any updates from their wedding. They have also asked organizers to precisely stick to their requests. If reports are to be believed, guests attending the wedding including the organizers and staff will refrain from sharing photos and videos of the big event.

and are following in the footsteps of and . This couple had also followed the same policy at the time of their wedding. VicKat wedding was a close affair including their family and friends yet they avoided sharing of photos and videos before they do officially. Inspired by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Sid Kiara has also adhered to the same policy.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dated each other after sharing the screen in Shershah for the first time. It was their first movie together and since then they have made much news surrounding their relationship. People are in aww of the couple and happy as they get married soon. The pheras will take place on the 6th of February while festivities like Sangeet will happen on the 5th of February. Following this, they will host a reception in Mumbai and Delhi.