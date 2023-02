Sidharth Malhotraand KiaraAdvani's big fat Indian wedding is the talk of the town. The couple has decided to get hitched in Jaisalmer. The Bollywood wedding is going to be nothing short of a dream. From the mighty Suryagarh Palace to gorgeous wedding festivities - the couple has planned their wedding into an event to remember. The Baraatis have already reached Jaisalmer and wedding festivities have begun. Here's something interesting about the wedding menu that is going to be served. Also Read - Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn sizzles in a red dress as she chills with friends in the city

and 's wedding deets revealed

With the wedding being in Rajasthan, the wedding menu boasts of delicious local delicacies like Dal Baati Churma and more. We have learnt that 8 types of Churma, 5 types of baati and more delicious local food will be served. Awadhi specialties and Royal Rajputana food preparations will be made. Plus, there will be Rajasthani and Punjabi winter delicacies. Apart from these, Italian, Chinese, Thai and Korean food counters will also take up space. There will be over 20 varieties of desserts too.

Earlier, we informed you how Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have turned their wedding into a carnival. To keep the guests entertained, several stalls including customised luc chudi stall, lehriya dupatta/saree stall, wooden handicrafts and more will be organised. Folk dancers and singers will also keep the guests entertained.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding is going to be a long affair with Sangeet, mehendi and other festivities taking place. Reportedly, a reception will also take place in Mumbai on 12th February which will be attended by the who's who of the industry.

Currently, the guest lists includes stars like , , Mira Rajput, and others. Isha Ambani has also reached Jaisalmer to be attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. She happens to be Kiara Advani's school friends. Everyone is now waiting to see the inside pictures from the big Bollywood shaadi.