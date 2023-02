Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding is the talk of the town. The couple are one of the most loved jodis of Bollywood. The nuptials are happening at the lavish Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer. The hotel is located near the stunning fort. We have seen visuals of how Manganiyaar singers are welcoming the guests. Huge floral rangolis, marigold garlands and decor is placed on the walls of the venue. The guest list is quite huge. Manish Malhotra flew down with the actress to Jaisalmer. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor - Mira Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Isha Ambani are there already. The Ambani family which is close to the Advani's reached in advance. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Couple to move into a Rs 70 crore bungalow facing the Juhu beach? Here's what we know

Now, an old pic of the actress from an ad is going viral on social media. Dressed in a blush pink lehenga, Kiara Advani looks divine. The light pink lehenga looks full justice to her natural good looks. From the pic, we can see that she always had her heart set on a royal Rajasthani wedding. We can see her donning a gorgeous sheesh patti in the pictures. She has worn the Rajasthani kangans in white. Take a look at the pic of the actress... Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: All you need to know about bride-to-be actress' family and dulha's in-laws

Fans have always loved the jodi. It seems they met in 2018 at a party for Lust Stories. The two crashed at a friend's place, and their bond grew stronger. The two never denied their relationship outright. Kiara Advani said on Koffee On Karan 7 that Sidharth Malhotra and she were more than good friends. The couple will marry in a royal Rajasthani wedding. It seems Sidharth Malhotra's family is planning a special dance to welcome their darling bahu. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are also house-hunting now. Also Read - Kiara Advani is stunning as a bride: Check out times when she turned a dulhan for reel