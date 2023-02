Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married this weekend and their fans just cannot contain their excitement to see them as man and wife. The wedding preparations have begun in full swing in Jaisalmer Palace Suryagarh Palace and everything about this Shaadi is grand. The bride and groom's family are leaving no stone unturned to make this day the most memorable one for the Dulha and Dulhan. An insider reveals that Sid and Kiara are extremely private people and hence there is no hullabaloo about their wedding as they want to keep it making their friend's man's family only. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Shershaah couple's net worth, expensive things they own and more

And now we have learnt that Sidharth's parents who are extremely happy with his choice are going to perform a special dance on the sangeet for their bahu Kiara Advani. The Advanis and Malhotra will show their best moves and win the competition. Well, weddings are meant to be a fun and family time and hence the couple chose this royal place so that everything is done best and only best. Sidharth's parents a not b happier that their son finally found someone with whom he wants to spend his life. Kiara is also the PERFECT girl for the Malhotra family a couldn't be happier than this. They love Kiara as their 'bahu'.

The song is choreographed by the family member of Sidharth only and the dance performance by the family members is going to leave Kiara teary-eyed. Kiara and Sidharth will also be doing their special loved fill performance and we only wish that their fans could have a glimpse of it. Sidharth and Kiara will tie the knot on February 6th, and they might share their wedding pictures on social media like every couple in Bollywood who choose to do an intimate wedding. Congratulations to this mots loved couple.