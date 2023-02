Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s haldi ceremony will take place within a few hours and the preparations have been done, while Sidra fans cannot wait to have a glimpse of the Dulha and dulhan this video of Haldi preparation is going viral from the Suryagarh palace and everything is looking beautiful and how. Everything is decorated in yellow and it will make you want to be a part of it right now. The camera phones security have been covered with black net so that no pictures get leaked. Last night Sidharth and Kiara's sangeet ceremony too was one of the most memorable days of their lives especially for Kiara as Sidharth's mom's this special gesture for her bahu won all the hearts and left her teary-eyed and how. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan introduces himself as Roger Federer in a new commercial; netizens say 'When internet makes you a meme, cash it out' [VIEW TWEETS]

Sidharth's mom along with her group of her friends played 'dholki' that talks about marriage and married life. A Punjabi woman was particularly invited by Sid's mom for this dholki as it happens particularly from the groom's side and this gesture of Sidharth's mom made Kiara extremely emotional. The Chooda ceremony was also done last night and it was the most emotional moment for her, she has happy tears in her eyes and all her bridesmaids including Isha Ambani a part of this beautiful ceremony and they all were weeping with her. Well, BFFs before beau.

And now the Haldi ceremony of Sidharth and Kiara is going to be a fun event and there will be lots of delicious delicacies, drinks and music to make it even more fun. The marraige will take place soon after the haldi ceremony and mostly you can expect the man and wife to share their first wedding pictures of them on their social media accounts. How excited are you?