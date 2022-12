Ever since Sidharth Malhotra and hit the headlines for their patch-up after a breakup, reports have been doing the rounds that the Shershaah couple all set to tie the knot in the upcoming months. Earlier, it was reported that Sidharth and Kiara were planning to get married at the end of this year. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, the couple have postponed their wedding for 2023, which will take place in Chandigarh. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Did Varun Dhawan confirm Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's affair, Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday spotted together and more

According to India Today, Sidharth and Kiara's wedding festivities are most likely to happen between two cities, Mumbai and Delhi. Both the families have reportedly been working to match the dates and plan logistics. The wedding venues are being discussed and one of them is The Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh, which happens to be on the top of the list. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News: Hrithik Roshan denies moving in with Saba Azad, Sidharth Malhotra praises Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera trailer and more

The report also states that Sidharth and Kiara have been working on their wedding guest list. The two are quite close to their director and producer friends in the industry and they are planning to send them special wedding invites. Some of the confirmed names that have come to the fore are , Ashvini Yardi, , , , , and more celebrities who are close to the Shershaah couple. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: Karan Johar played cupid for these Bollywood celebs

While there is no official confirmation about these said reports, it remains to be seen if these intimate details about Sidharth and Kiara's impending wedding turn out to be true. The industry grapevine also suggests that the couple are planning to throw a lavish wedding reception for their industry friends in Mumbai.

There's no doubt that Sidharth and Kiara are an ideal match. The two have not just entralled fans with their loving chemistry on-screen but their off-screen romance has also floored everyone, where people have been manifesting their wedding for a long time now.