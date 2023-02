Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot. The big Bollywood shaadi is happening at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. It was just yesterday that the bride and the groom reached Jaisalmer along with their family members. Though they tried to keep their wedding deets under wraps, now everyone knows that the Shershaah couple is going to be Mr and Mrs soon. Since last evening, the Baraatis have been arriving in Jaisalmer. The immediate family members of the stars have also reached the wedding venue. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: The Shershaah couple to host Mumbai reception on THIS date

Today, stars like , and others flew off to the Golden city. And well, these guests are in for a treat as Sidharth and Kiara have made sure to give them a proper Rajasthani experience.

and Kiara Advani make special plans for guests

and Kiara Advani make special plans for guests

An insider tells us that all the wedding festivities will begin today evening. However, the guests who are arriving have special events planned for them. It is almost like a carnival inside the palace as various stalls have been installed. There are stalls of customised luc chudi, wooden handicrafts and more. Local handicraft and lehriya dupatta/saree stalls have also been arranged. From folk dances to singers - the guests have enough to keep themselves entertained throughout the day. We have also got to know that there are arrangements made for those who want to indulge themselves by watching a polo match.

Not just this, a video has made it to the internet that shows the scenes outside Jaisalmer airport. Folk singers and dancers have reached to welcome the guests.

Check out how guests are being welcomed at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding destination

It is expected that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will take the saat pheras and get hitched tomorrow. From sangeet to mehendi, quite a few wedding festivities are going to take place. Apart from that, a reception is also being planned in Mumbai. We simply cannot wait to see their official wedding pictures.