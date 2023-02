Bollywood’s most loved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married. However, the couple never officially confirmed their relationship and their wedding but kept giving subtle hints. They will be tying the knot on 6th February 2023 at the Surygarh palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan. We have dug deep to know why they chose this royal palace as their wedding venue. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are preparing for their big wedding day; Here’s all you need to know

A source close to the development has informed Bollywood life the reason behind Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani opting for the royal Suryagarh palace for their wedding. The couple was earlier supposed to marry in Punjab because they have a lot of family in the city so it would have been convenient for everybody and take care of the wedding preparations. As per the source, the destinations were Jalandhar and Chandigarh. But the venues they thought of were already booked because it is wedding season.

The source revealed, the couple discussed pushing the date to later May which is again a wedding season but they decided to get married in Rajasthan. Instead of all the kothis and havelis in Punjab Sidharth and Kiara opted out for Suryagarh palace. After Jalandhar and Chandigarh venues went out of hand the idea of Rajasthan came up. Looking out for various hotels and palace in the royal tradition state the couple chose to go for Suryagarh which is now their wedding venue.

Suryagarh Palace is a luxurious fortress located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The city and the state are known for royal living and heritage. The Palace promises a magnificent Thar Desert preserving traditions giving a touch of contemporary modern life to their hotel.

The wedding will be full fledge big fat Indian wedding celebrating all the rituals and festivities. The wedding will witness every event from Haldi, Mehndi, sangeet, pheras, and more. While Sangeet is scheduled for the 5th of February, pheras will take place on the 6th of February. Following that reports suggest reception will be held on 7th February. There are also reports that the couple will conduct two receptions one in Delhi for the groom's side and another in Mumbai for the bride's side.