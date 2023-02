Bollywood's cutest celebrity couple and wedding reception was held on Sunday. Several Bollywood celebs attended the lavish reception party at a plush hotel in Mumbai. The newlyweds Sidharth and Kiara were seen twinning in black and white outfits and made a rocking entry at the bash. Also Read - Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Reception: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and other B-town stars add glam to the glittery night [Watch Video]

, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor attended Sidharth and Kiara's reception sans actor-husband . Alia was seen running towards mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor at the reception and the two posed for the pictures. Neetu shared a video of their meeting on their Instagram stories and called her bahu 'MIL ki Dil (mother-in-law's heart).'

Watch the video -

Alia looked lovely in a shimmery beige saree and completed her look with jewellery. While Neetu wore a red and green salwar suit. A user wrote, 'She is like thank god mil you came I am smiling now', while another comment wrote, 'RK is the luckiest. His mom and wife are the best'.

A look at Neetu Kapoor's post -

Alia even congratulated her ex-boyfriend Sidharth on his wedding to Kiara. The two made their Bollywood debut with 's Student of the Year in 2012. Neetu played the role of Kiara's mother-in-law in her 2022 film JugJugg Jeeyo. Sidharth and Kiara walked down the aisle in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. Karan Johar, , , Mira Rajput and more celebs attended the royal wedding.