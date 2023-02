And finally, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani are going to tie the knot now. Just a couple of days from now on, Sidharth and Kiara will be married, that is, husband and wife. The lovebirds have reached Jaisalmer. They will be getting married at the royal Suryagarh Palace. Last night, both bride and groom, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reached Jaisalmer with their family members. And between today and yesterday, Kiara and Sidharth's friends and family members are reaching Jaisalmer for the wedding. And just a couple of hours ago, Nani of Sidharth Malhotra has come to Jaisalmer. Also Read - Kiara Advani is stunning as a bride: Check out times when she turned a dulhan for reel

Sidharth Malhotra's Nani reaches Jaisalmer for the wedding with Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and their wedding in Jaisalmer have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News every day now. And this will continue even after they get married. And now, Sidharth Malhotra's Nani has reached Jaisalmer for the wedding. Nani is here to bless the to-be-married couple. Sidharth Malhotra's Nani looked very happy to be joining the Shershaah couple on their special day. Nani gushed 'bohot khushi hai, bohot bohot badhaai'.

When asked why she thinks Sidharth and Kiara chose Jaisalmer as their wedding destination, Nani said that it was their wish. When asked what should be gifted to the couple, Nani revealed that she has not decided yet. Sidharth Malhotra's Nani is looking very excited about the wedding.

Watch Sidharth Malhotra's Nani's video here:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot on 7th February it seems. The wedding festivities, as per reports will begin tonight. The Sangeet will happen tonight as per reports with Mehendi and Haldi happening tomorrow. Until now, , Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra, , Shabina Khan, with wife, make-up and hair artist, camera shoot and more have reached Jaisalmer.