Sidharth Malhotra and have all the plans to get married and it was witnessed on Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan 7. BollywoodLife exclusively reported that the Shershaah couple is all set to get married in April next year, while we are waiting for the lovebirds to confirm if it is happening. In an interaction with BollywoodLife when asked Sidharth about his shaadi update, he said, " Any update? Well, no such update. I'll check my calendar and I'll see when I have anything updated so far." Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra wants to steal Edward from Alia Bhatt; fans wonder if the cute pet was gifted by him

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding is inspired by and ?

A close source to BollywoodLife had revealed about Sidharth and Kiara are planning to get married in April and now we have learnt they will keep a very close-knit fair and take Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's route. Karan Johar was complaining about not being invited to Vickat's wedding on his show in front of Vicky and Sidharth, to which Sid sided with VK and said that it was their time and it was okay if they didn't want anyone from the industry. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda end their Maldives trip and more

The source adds, "Sidharth is a very private person and he has always kept his personal life away from the media glare. he wants to be known only for his work as he is an actor and right now he is at a very good phase in his professional life as well. While Kiara too is not very keen to go all public about their wedding and wants to keep this a personal affair. But they will post pictures of the wedding on their Instagram account like every Bollywood couple has done as they know that their fans deserve this as they get so much love from them". We already informed you that the wedding is taking place in Delhi and all the functions will be happening there only and nothing will happen in Mumbai. We are eagerly waiting for this Day and cannot wait for an official announcement. Also Read - After Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu trailer, Bollywood is gearing up for as many as five BIG teasers and trailers in the next 2 weeks [Deets with Dates]