Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding is being widely discussed right now as both the stars spoke about their affair on Koffee With Karan 7. Though they did not confirm their relationship it was Shahid Kapoor who hinted at their wedding coming up by the end of the year. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been together for a long time now and it seems that both the stars have reached the stage where they are ready to settle in matrimony. Since it is almost confirmed that SidKiara is going to marry this year thanks to Shahid Kapoor, one wonders what kind of a wedding they would choose. We have a scoop.

A bling wedding or simple wedding for SidKiara?

An insider tells us that Sidharth Malhotra and are brainstorming over their wedding as both of them have different opinions over the same. A source tells us that Kiara Advani wants a big-fat-Indian Bollywood-style wedding while Sidharth Malhotra wants the opposite. The Shershah actor believes that a wedding is an intimate affair and it should be celebrated with near and dear ones. Now it remains to be seen if Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are able to come to a middle ground over this.

SidKiara's progress in Bollywood

Kiara Advani who hails from a business family is related to Ashok Kumar. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, belongs to a family who has served in Merchant Navy. Both the stars have come a long in the industry. Kiara has successfully made a place for herself in the industry with films like Good Newwz, JugJugg Jeeyo and more. Sidharth Malhotra who started off with Student of The Year appeared in many films like , , Kapoor & Sons and more. Both the stars together appeared in Shershaah. The film was a superhit and fans simply loved their chemistry. It seems that Shershaah was successful in more than just one way as Sid and Kiara also found love in each other. We are waiting for more details on their wedding now.