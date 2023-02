Bollywood’s most loved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all ready to tie the knot in an intimate wedding. The couple reached their wedding destination Jaisalmer on Saturday. The wedding festivities will start today at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. As we are waiting for them to get married soon we have learned what Sid loves about Kiara. The groom-to-be revealed what is that one thing that he likes most about his partner Kiara Advani. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are preparing for their big wedding day; Here’s all you need to know

Earlier, the actor had mentioned one thing that he hates about his wife-to-be. He doesn’t like all Kiara’s characters where she has to cry. He hates to see tears in her eyes even though it is for a movie. That was the sweetest reply from Sidharth and we are more in love with him. In every relationship, you hate or love something about the partner and not necessarily it has to be good or bad. too hates and loves a few things about .

After we have known the thing that Sid hates about his girlfriend, here's one thing that he loves most about her. While promoting Thank God, Sidharth was asked to mention one quality about Kiara that defines she belongs to the industry. To this, the Shershaah actor replied her stardom, and he continued she carries her stardom really well. He thinks his co-star doesn’t let it get into her head and keeps the business in a very usual way. One couldn’t feel the star aura from her if met outside. He concluded by saying keeping things normal and balanced is good.

About Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani's wedding, the couple will tie the knot on 6th February at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. They picked this venue after dropping their plan of getting married in Jalandhar and Chandigarh because all the venues were booked due to the wedding season. They preferred to go for a close affair inviting close friends and families and issued a no-phone policy at the wedding. From Bollywood, , , Mira Kapoor, and are expected to attend their special day.