Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the most adorable couple of B’town. Another big fat Indian wedding in Bollywood is Sidharth Kiara wedding. The couple is finally tying the knot after months of speculation however, the two still didn’t confirm their wedding but gave subtle hints. While we are rejoicing with the news of cuties getting married Sidharth revealed what he doesn’t like about his wife-to-be. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are preparing for their big wedding day; Here’s all you need to know

Sid and Kiara will tie the nuptial knot at Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 6th, 2023. As the wedding date is nearing the couple was spotted getting into the final rounds of preparation. Kiara’s Mehndi artist too flew to Rajasthan to apply the sacred Heena as she is set to become the bride. Sidharth and have broken the hearts of their many fans as they announced their wedding.

In a recent interview for his latest film Mission Majnu, was asked to name one thing that he doesn’t like about his girlfriend. Replying to it he gave a sweet answer that melts our heart. The one aspect that the Shershah actor doesn’t about his partner is all her character where she is crying. He said "all her characters, that she is crying in every film. She is always - rona hamesha, aankho mein aansu.” Awwww that is the sweetest reply and the best thing one can dislike about their partner. We totally agree with Sidharth, he won hearts.

About the wedding, the preparations are going in full swing in Jaisalmer. They have booked the royal palace Suryagarh for their special day. The couple will tie the knot on 6th February 2023. Reportedly, the wedding festivities will start a day ahead with Haldi and Sangeet on the 5th, pheras on the 6th followed by a reception on the 7th of February.

The couple has opted for Manish Malhotra dresses for their big day. They are limited to a short guest list including family close friends and industry friends. From Bollywood, , Mira Kapoor, , Manish Malhotra and more will attend the Sid-Kiara wedding.