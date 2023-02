Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s much-awaited wedding has got us excited. The couple will get married on 6th February 2023 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They have opted for a royal wedding with ceremonies starting from 5th February. While this will be a close affair among 100-150 people Sid Kiara will host a reception in Mumbai. The dates for the same have been announced and it is claimed to be next week. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are preparing for their big wedding day; Here’s all you need to know

The couple who started dating after they appeared first in Shershaah is now getting married after years of being in a secretive relationship. The pair neither officially accepted their relationship nor spoke about their wedding but gave subtle hints which were enough to confirm their connection. Well, the time has come when Bollywood’s most adored couple Sid Kiara will tie the nuptial knot starting a new chapter of their life together.

The Shershaah couple arrived in Jaisalmer on Saturday to kick-start their wedding ceremonies today. Haldi, Mehndi, and Sangeet will happen today while they will bind their love taking saath pheras around the holy fire on 6th February 2023. They will get married in the presence of their close friends and families. A few Bollywood celebrities namely , , his wife Mira Kapoor, and Shabina Khan will attend the wedding.

and will host two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Delhi reception will be for the groom’s side as the national capital is his hometown. On the other hand, the Mumbai reception will be for the bride’s side, their industry friends, and the film fraternity. Reportedly, the Mumbai reception will be hosted this next week on 12th February. According to India Today reports, the couple will invite the media to attend their reception as guests on February 12, 2023. After getting hitched on 6th February the couple will move to Delhi to complete some rituals before they return to Mumbai for the reception.