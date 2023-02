Bollywood's most romantic couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly tie the nuptial knot on February 6. Their royal wedding will be held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan which will be attended by their friends and family. Kiara and Sidharth's pre-wedding ceremonies including haldi, mehendi and sangeet will be held on February 4 and 5. Well, recently a Mumbai-based renowned paparazzi confirmed that the entire team will be leaving to cover the wedding which will take place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The official handle of Suryagarh Palace dropped a comment on the paps' social media handle and wrote, 'See you soon' followed by a red heart emoji. The comment went viral within no time on the internet and grabbed everyone's attention. Before, the big day we will tell you an interesting thing about the wedding venue which will leave you shocked. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding: Shershaah couple's royal shaadi to stream on This OTT platform? Here's all you need to know

Kuldhara is 7 km away from Suryagarh Palace and is also referred to as the ghost village. Well, there are different stories related to this place. Some say that 300 years ago, Kuldhara was a prosperous village of Paliwal Brahmins in Jaisalmer. According to the legends, Salim Singh, the powerful prime minister of the state fell in love with the daughter of the village head and wanted to marry her by force. He threatened the villagers to adhere to his wish. Instead of agreeing to his wish, the Paliwals held a council and people of 85 villages left their homes. Before leaving the people also cursed the village as they said that no one will ever be able to settle in their village later. To this dare, the village remains barren and there are rumours that people who have stayed at night have been chased away by the strange paranormal phenomenon.

Meanwhile, Kiara's Kabir Singh's co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are expected to be a part of the wedding. Apart from them, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan have also been invited to the wedding.

Both, Sidharth and Kiara shared screen space in Shershaah film and fans loved their chemistry. The two started dating since 2021 and since then their bond has grown within no time. Kiara will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan, while Sidharth will star in Yodha with Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani.