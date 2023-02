Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married tomorrow that is February 7, 2023, and their fans cannot contain their excitement to see the as husband and wife. The Shershaah couple almost made an announcement on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 about getting married to each other where Sidharth even complained to Karan that Vicky Kaushal was all secretive about his marriage with Katrina Kaif and he wants him to reveal everything to him on his show. While Kiara Advani just couldn't stop blushing and admitted to being more than just good friends with Sidharth and Shahid Kapoor who was along with her on the show saw how she was all prepared for the marriage and here's the day.

Watch the video of Kiara Advani talking about Alia Bhatt being her bridesmaid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

On the same show Kiara was asked who would she like to invite to her wedding she said that she would like Alia Bhatt to be in her bridesmaid's gang and sooner she realised that it would become awkward for her would-be husband Sidharth Malhotra who was once upon a time in a relationship with her. Kiara on the show had said,"I'd really love Alia Bhatt to be in my bride squad. I love her. She is so cute". Later Karan being Karan furrowed his eyebrows with Kiara's idea and said, "In your bride squad? Marrying Sidharth Malhotra?". Kiara agreed with KJo that it would be a bit too much". But like they say time is the best medicine. Today both Alia and Sidharth have moved on and are extremely happy in their respective lives. Like Sidharth said on KWK7 that he is thankful that Kiara is single and he is manifesting to get married to her.

Sidharth and Kiara's family have reached Jaisalmer Suryagarh Palace where sangeet and haldi have taken place and the grand wedding will be held tomorrow we are eagerly waiting for the couple to share their wedding pictures and videos from the D day.