Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married in April 2023. BollywoodLife exclusively told you that the Shershaah couple is planning to get married in an intimate affair. But seems like Sidharth is planning to change his mind as in his recent interaction he spoke about his marriage plans and admitted that it would be difficult to keep it secret as today everything is out in the open thanks to social media.

It will be difficult to keep marriage secret

Sidharth Malhotra who is awaiting the release of his next Thankgod, in his recent interaction when asked about the wedding rumours said, If I was getting married I think it like be very difficult to keep it a secret today". He even added that he and Kiara both have realised that somewhere the news will come out and hence they cannot keep it a secret. Sidharth Malhotra even addressed the wedding rumours and how does it affect him to which he said that it doesn't bother him as he has spent 10 years in the industry and now he stops getting bothered.

Kiara and Sidharth have been dating each other for quite a time now. And as time has passed they are happily coming out in open and talking about their relationship and their fans only hope that they do not go a secretive route and get married and rather openly declare their marriage. While a close source to us had revealed that Sidharth and Kiara have planned to get married in April in Delhi amid their close friend and family. There will be no Bollywood members invited to their wedding and no big reception will also take place. In fact they will only post few pictures from their wedding like other Bollywood couples from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and more.